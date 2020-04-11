Leduc, William Paul CLAYTON, N.C. William Paul Leduc, 78, formerly of Troy, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, April 2, 2020, after a long illness. Born in Rensselaer, William lived in Troy for most of his life before moving to North Carolina. Relatives and friends are invited to gather in the parking lot of the Riverview Funeral Home, 218 2nd Avenue, Lansingburgh on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. At 10:45 a.m. the funeral procession will proceed to Oakwood Cemetery in Troy where a Committal service will take place at 11 a.m. at graveside, with Fr. Lucian Beltzner, O. Carm. officiating. Out of an abundance of caution, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, those attending the service should please, remain in your vehicles both at the funeral home and at the cemetery during the graveside committal.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 11, 2020