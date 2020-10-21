McGrath, William Phillip "Mac" Jr. ALBANY William Phillip McGrath Jr., "Mac," 74 of Guilderland, passed away surrounded by his loved ones after a long courageous battle with Parkinson's, on Monday, October 19, 2020. William was born in Albany on March 27, 1946, to Ruth and William McGrath. He attended Voorheesville high school where he played basketball, baseball and football. Bill served in the United States Air Force and was active during the Vietnam War. He worked as a welder before becoming plant manager. He enjoyed watching sports of all kinds, especially his beloved Notre Dame Fighting Irish and The New York Yankees. Bill loved spending time with his family and had many wonderful memories of their vacations every summer to Cape Cod. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Cathy; his children, Cathy (David), Billy, Dawn and Brian; his grandson and best buddy Paul Ryan, granddaughter Bennett and grandson David W.; and his sisters, Kathleen (Roger), Suzanne (Fred), and Marybeth (John). He was predeceased by his mother, Ruth; his father, William; his mother-in-law, Kay; and his stepfather, Dom. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 24, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A funeral ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. with interment and military honors taking place in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com