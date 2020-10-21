1/1
William Phillip "Mac" McGrath Jr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McGrath, William Phillip "Mac" Jr. ALBANY William Phillip McGrath Jr., "Mac," 74 of Guilderland, passed away surrounded by his loved ones after a long courageous battle with Parkinson's, on Monday, October 19, 2020. William was born in Albany on March 27, 1946, to Ruth and William McGrath. He attended Voorheesville high school where he played basketball, baseball and football. Bill served in the United States Air Force and was active during the Vietnam War. He worked as a welder before becoming plant manager. He enjoyed watching sports of all kinds, especially his beloved Notre Dame Fighting Irish and The New York Yankees. Bill loved spending time with his family and had many wonderful memories of their vacations every summer to Cape Cod. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Cathy; his children, Cathy (David), Billy, Dawn and Brian; his grandson and best buddy Paul Ryan, granddaughter Bennett and grandson David W.; and his sisters, Kathleen (Roger), Suzanne (Fred), and Marybeth (John). He was predeceased by his mother, Ruth; his father, William; his mother-in-law, Kay; and his stepfather, Dom. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 24, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A funeral ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. with interment and military honors taking place in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Funeral
12:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved