Alund, William R. COHOES William R. Alund, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 16, 1932 to Thomas Alund and Margaret Tracy Alund of Watervliet. He attended St. Patrick's School and graduated from Watervliet High School. In 1957, he married the late Janice Preston. Will was a member of the International Association of Bridge, Structural and Ornamental Ironworkers Local Union 12. During his career, Will worked on all major buildings throughout the Northeast and mentored many apprentices who continue to remember him fondly. In his earlier years, he delivered newspapers and milk and was a truck driver for Mayes Trucking Company and Esposito's Produce. Will served as a corporal in the Army during the Korean War and received many medals, including two bronze stars. He often shared his wartime experiences including driving a general and being a medic. Will had a sense of adventure and loved anything with a motor from cars to boats. In his later years, Will enjoyed raising his grandson Jacob. Jacob and his friends kept Will young at heart. Will is known by all for his kindness, generosity and lending a helping hand. Will is survived by his grandson Jacob; granddaughter Chelsea; son Ronald, and daughter Darlene. Survivors also include sister Lorraine; brother C. Donald (Lucy); and predeceased siblings Thomas (Felicia), John (Ella), M. Doris (Arthur Lear), and Jane (Robert Kimball); as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation, Monday, July 15, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Parker Bros. Funeral Home, Watervliet. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, July 16, at 10 a.m. at St. Ambrose Church, Latham. Burial will take place in St. Patrick's Cemetery following the Mass. Condolence book and remembrance page at parkerbrosmemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 14, 2019