William R. Cerle
Cerle, William R. WEST COXSACKIE William R. Cerle, 74 of West Coxsackie, passed away on August 30, 2020. William was born on May 29, 1946, in Catskill, to parents, Charles and Evelyn (Danks) Cerle. He is survived by his loving family, devoted wife Jane; three children, Chuck, Bill Jr., and Kelli; and ten grandchildren, Chuck, Luke, Joshua, Joseph, Lily, Elliot, Andrew, Isaiah, Jordan, and Layne. Also survived by his sister Joyce Bruno. A graveside memorial service will take place on Saturday, September 12, at 2 p.m. in Riverside Cemetery, Coxsackie with full military honors. Social distancing protocols will be in place. The family will be accepting condolences via Zoom on Saturday, September 12, at 6 p.m., please follow the link below. Ihttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/81994831497 In lieu of flowers memorial donations are requested by the family to: Coxsackie Hose Co #3, 218 Mansion St., Coxsackie, NY 12051 or American Legion Post 166, P.O. Box 101, Coxsackie, NY 12051. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to W.C. Brady's Sons Funeral Home, Coxsackie. Condolences may be made at www.wcbradyssonsinc.net.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
06:00 PM
via Zoom
SEP
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Riverside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
W C Brady's Sons Inc
97 Mansion St
Coxsackie, NY 12051
(518) 731-8000
