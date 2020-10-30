To the family,

My deepest sympathy for your loss. I knew Bill from church. He was always so caring and happy to help with anything you needed. I was a Sunday school teacher and he would come around and collect the offerings. He always has a kind word and a big smile. I remember he was in the choir and had the most beautiful voice. When driving thru the village I would see him outside the house or riding his bike and he would always wave and say hello. My heart goes out to you and yours.

Patricia Moak/Price