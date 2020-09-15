1/
William R. Fisher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fisher, William R. TROY William R. Fisher, lifelong resident of Troy, died on Sunday, September 13, 2020, with his loving family at his side. William was son of the Late George and Mary Fisher and beloved husband to Mary Ellen Fisher. William owned and operated his own landscaping company, JC Landscaping and General Contracting. He will be remembered by his friends at the Averill Park over 40's soccer league of which William was a founding member. In addition to Mr. Fisher's wife Mary Ellen, he is survived by daughter Courtney Townsend; and his son Joshua Fisher; his grandchildren, Sophia and William Townsend; and his siblings, George Fisher Jr. and Mary K. Reiniger. All services will be held privately.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel D Purcell Funeral Home
510 Pawling Ave
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7651
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved