Fisher, William R. TROY William R. Fisher, lifelong resident of Troy, died on Sunday, September 13, 2020, with his loving family at his side. William was son of the Late George and Mary Fisher and beloved husband to Mary Ellen Fisher. William owned and operated his own landscaping company, JC Landscaping and General Contracting. He will be remembered by his friends at the Averill Park over 40's soccer league of which William was a founding member. In addition to Mr. Fisher's wife Mary Ellen, he is survived by daughter Courtney Townsend; and his son Joshua Fisher; his grandchildren, Sophia and William Townsend; and his siblings, George Fisher Jr. and Mary K. Reiniger. All services will be held privately.