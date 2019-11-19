|
Hartnett, William R. BALLSTON LAKE William R. Hartnett, 97 of Hillcrest Drive, passed away on November 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born on September 27, 1922, in Delmar and was the son of the late William J. and Blanche S.Tanzer-Hartnett. He graduated from Bethlehem High School and Siena College. He was the beloved husband of Djurdica Marie "Regina" Hartnett who passed away in 2003. Bill served honorably in the United States Army during WWII in the European theatre. After being discharged from the Army, he completed his degree at Siena College and became a criminal investigator for the Intelligence Division of the Internal Revenue Service (U.S. Treasury Department), retiring in 1977. In retirement, Bill and Regina traveled extensively all over the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia. One of the highlights of their travel was a cruise on the Panama Canal. Bill and Regina spent many happy hours with family at their Loon Lake Camp in Chestertown. He was the devoted father of Kathleen A. (David) Blaney of Mystic, Conn., James W. (Marcia) Hartnett of Paradox Lake, N.Y. and Deborah H. (James) Allen of Clifton Park; brother of the late Shirley V. (late Joseph) Fox; cherished grandfather of Kelly Nolte, Maura Paul, Jeffrey, Michael and Christopher Hartnett, Sarah, Kelsey and Corey Allen; great-grandfather of Griffin, Henry, Lila, Owen, Eric, Ethan, Hannah, Samuel and Liam; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd., Clifton Park, NY 12065, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford, Memorial contributions may be made to the . For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 19, 2019