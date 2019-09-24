|
Krasher, William R. ALBANY William R. Krasher, 62 of Albany, passed away on September 20, 2019, at Albany Medical Center Hospital. Born March 10, 1957, in Albany, he was the son of the late Peter and Stella Krasher. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved spending time with his cat, and he loved animals. He enlisted in the United States Army, serving a vital role in protecting our nation. His military occupational speciality was an air defense short range missile crew member. William was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Krasher; and sisters, Stella Poutre and Barbara Mangine. William was proud of his two children, Judd Krasher of N.Y.C. and Mr. and Mrs. Garrett Krasher of Saranac Lake, N.Y.; and his granddaughter and grandson. Surviving him are his brothers, Frank Krasher of Saugerties, Peter Krasher of Albany, Edward Krasher of Fonda, Douglas Krasher of Delmar; sisters, Frances McLaughlin of Rensselaer, Helen Haggerty of Rensselaer, Maryann Bleicher of Watervliet, Rosemary Bell of Schenectady and Florence Krasher of Delmar; along with several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his graveside services at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 26, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Rd. Schuylerville NY. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of William to The Capital District Humane Association, PO Box 11330, Loudonville, New York.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 24, 2019