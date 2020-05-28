William R. McMullen Jr.
McMullen, William R. Jr. SOUTH BETHLEHEM William R. McMullen Jr., 84, passed away at home on May 21, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was the son of the late William Sr. and Elizabeth (Wickham) McMullen and a lifelong resident of South Bethlehem. William was a graduate of Ravena High School, served in the N.Y. Army National Guard and owned and operated McMullen Trucking LLC for over 60 years. He was a member of the South Bethlehem Methodist Church. William was predeceased by his loving wife, Patricia A. (McNessor) McMullen. Survivors include his son, William R. (Donna) McMullen III; daughter, Sharon (Douglas) Weisheit; grandchildren, Ashley, William IV, Matthew, Daniel, Andrew, Michael and David McMullen, Jared, Kelci and Brett Margiasso, Bryan, Katherine and Caroline Weisheit; great-grandson, Joseph Ronin; brothers, Bob (Dottie), Lester (Peggy), John (Barbara) and Stacey (Cindi) McMullen; brothers-in-law, William (Joan) and Donald (Ollie) McNessor; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. William was predeceased by his daughter Donna Margiasso and her husband John. All services were held privately at the convenience of the family. The family would like you to consider, in lieu of flowers, a contribution in memory of William to Community Hospice of Albany, 447 New Karner Road, Albany, NY, 12205.






Published in Albany Times Union on May 28, 2020.
