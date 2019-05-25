Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
2416 7th Ave
Watervliet, NY
Meher, William R. WATERVLIET William R. "Bill" Meher, 70, a lifelong resident of Watervliet, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Samaritan Home with his loving family at his side. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday, May 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 29, at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2416 7th Ave., Watervliet with Reverend Donald Rutherford officiating. Interment will take place in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 125 Wolf Road, Suite 225, Albany, NY 12205. Full obituary will appear in Sunday and Monday's paper. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com
Published in Albany Times Union from May 25 to May 27, 2019
