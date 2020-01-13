Mutch, William R. SPEIGLETOWN William R. Mutch,73 of Speigletown, passed suddenly from this life to the next on January 10, 2020, at his residence. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late William and Elizabeth Coons Mutch. Mr. Mutch was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School Class of 1964. He was retired from the Knowles Atomic Power Laboratories in Niskayuna where he worked for many years as a technician. He loved to watch sports and Jeopardy on T.V. but his favorite time was spent watching his grandchildren at their sporting events. Survivors include his former wife and best friend Ann Chapman Mutch; sons, William J. Mutch (Elizabeth) and Todd B. Mutch; sisters, Judy Sawyer and Jean Percocuo (Brian); and his beloved grandsons, William J. Mutch Jr. and Todd B. Mutch Jr. Friends are invited and may call at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home, 870 Second Avenue (124th & 125th Streets) in Lansingburgh on Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. The interment will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery in Troy. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 13, 2020