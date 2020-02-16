Ridgeway, William "Bill" R. III COLONIE William "Bill" R. Ridgeway III, age 63, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. He was born on August 12, 1956, in Chincotegue, Va., to William R. Ridgeway Jr. and Mary Ann (Palmer) Longeway. He served in the Army National Guard as a Avionics Mechanic. He was predeceased by his father; and survived by his mother; his four children; six grandchildren (and one on the way); seven siblings; best friend Pamela Spinner; family, and friends. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 16, 2020