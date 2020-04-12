Rohl, William R. WEST SAND LAKE William R. Rohl, 76, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Riley) Rohl. William worked for Local 7, Plumbers and Steamfitters for many years. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. William is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Carole (Figel) Rohl; his children, William (Alexia) Rohl, Kevin Rohl and Carole (Jeffrey) Viso; his grandchildren, William, Emma and Marisa; his dear friend Charles "Bud" Figel; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his four brothers, Joseph, Ralph, Michael and Patrick. Bills's family would like to thank Dr. Roberta Miller and her staff, the staff of VA Home Care (especially Lorretta) and the Eddy Home Care (especially Kathy and Amy) for all the care and comfort they provided. Burial will be held privately in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. Peter's ALS Center, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany, NY 12205.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020