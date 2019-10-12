Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Coltrain Funeral Home, LLC 134 River St Middleburgh , NY View Map Send Flowers Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Coltrain Funeral Home, LLC 134 River St. Middleburgh , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wissert, William R. "Billy" GLOVERSVILLE Life changes instantly and with it brings new, unwritten chapters that few are ready for. William R. "Billy" Wissert was taken away too soon on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, and joins his mother Claudia; and his sister Deborah who each predeceased him. Born on April 6, 1961, in Queens, Billy grew up in and graduated from Middleburgh Central School in 1979. He went on to work at Pengate Handling Systems for 34 years. Billy's devotion to his job and strong work ethic ensured he was Tech of the Year multiple times. He loved being outdoors in nature, he enjoyed hunting and trapping in Huntersland, and fishing with his friends in Cape Cod. He took great pride in his home, including the rock walls and koi pond he designed and built. He was also a master craftsman and learned the talent and art of woodworking from his father. Billy shared a passion for Disney films and Disney history with his daughter Rachel and son Travis, obtaining a huge collection of memorabilia and movies. His love and memory will be cherished forever by his wife Lisa (Lee) Wissert of Gloversville; his daughter Rachel (Brandon) Hess of Johnsonville; his son Travis Kyle Wissert of Middleburgh; his father Walter W. Wissert of Huntersland; his brother "Rusty" (Joan) Wissert of Middleburgh; his nieces, Kelsey Wissert of Buffalo, Kellen Wissert of Middleburgh and many extended family members, friends, and his work family. All are invited to visitations with Billy's family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, and again from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, October 14, at Coltrain Funeral Home, LLC, 134 River St., Middleburgh, N.Y. Memorials may be made in Billy's honor to the Schoharie County ARC, P.O. Box 307, Schoharie, NY, 12157 or to Kitten Angels, 233 Houseman St. Mayfield, NY, 12117. Please visit



