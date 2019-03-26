In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Ralph Sommers. View Sign

Sommers, William Ralph GUILDERLAND William "Ralph" Sommers, 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at his home with his loving family by his side. Ralph was the son of the late Harold and Irene Sommers. He was the devoted husband of over 53 years, to Linda M. (Belt) Sommers. He proudly served with the United States Army, honorable discharged in May of 1969. His military occupation specialty was as a military intelligence coordinator (97D). He received the Korean Defense Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. He graduated from Albany High School in 1964, Junior College of Albany where he received his associates in arts in 1974, he continued on at Russell Sage receiving his bachelors in science in 1979 and finished his education with SUNY receiving his masters in arts in 2001. He established his business, Sommers Tax Services, in 1983 then it evolved into Sommers & Magilton. Ralph was a member of the Guilderland Chamber of Commerce from 1997 to 2003, where he was awarded for his outstanding services to the Chamber. He was also a member of the National Association of Tax Professionals, receiving the Education Category Award, was the Chapter Person of the Year in 2006 and received the NATP Founders Award in 2013. Ralph was an avid fisherman, was a member of the Albany Area BASS Masters Club. He was a member of the New York Fishing Federation. He was also a member of the Schenectady Loyal Order of the Moose. He loved golfing and being involved in his families sports activities. He is survived by his wife, Linda; he is the beloved father of Bryan and Jennifer "Baby Girl". He is the adored grandfather of Joshua (Jordan), Kayla and Summer Lynn. He is also survived by his great-grandson, Luca Bryan. He is the brother of Steven and Karen; and brother-in-law to Nancy (Tommy) DiBartolemeo, Nora (Dave) Stafford, Mary (Mike) Carter; and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Albany, on Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Memory Gardens, Colonie. To leave a special message for the family online, visit











