Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
William Richard Bagley Sr.


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Richard Bagley Sr. Obituary
Bagley, William Richard Sr. ALBANY William Richard Bagley Sr., 80 of Albany, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. William was born on November 3, 1938, in Albany, the son of the late LeRoy and Lottie (Gokey) Bagley.He served in the Army during the Korean War and was a painter for for the international Painters and allied trades union. William was one of 23 children and is survived by his children, Demetrius Bagley, Chrisanthe Donnelly, Valarie Bagley, JoAnne Bagley-McLean, Diane, Billy, Joseph, Jimmy, and Melissa Bagley; and longtime companion Cheryl Ann Vincent. William is survived by many grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his children, Michelle, and Douglas Bagley; and grandchildren, Colleen and Michal. The funeral service will be on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc. friends and family are invited to his calling hours from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. prior to the service. The family has requested that those who wish to help, may donate to the trusted crowd funding page at www.wjrockefeller.com to offset the families expenses.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 14, 2019
Download Now