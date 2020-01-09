Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Richards. View Sign Service Information Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home 11 Elm Street Nassau , NY 12123 (518)-766-3828 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM St. Mary's of the Nativity 26 Church St. Nassau , NY View Map Memorial Mass 12:00 PM St. Mary's of the Nativity 26 Church St. Nassau , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richards, William "Bill" NASSAU William "Bill" Richards, 74 of Nassau, entered into Eternal Life on January 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. After fighting many long-term diseases for years, he lost a four-month battle to acute leukemia. A life-long resident of the Capital Region, Bill had fond memories of growing up in Albany's South End Italian-American community as the son of the late William D. and Amelia (Lombardo) Richards. Bill is survived by his loving wife Joanne; daughters, Cathleen Richards (Daniel Hendrickson), and Kelly Richards; as well as his siblings, Joyce Butler (Ken) of Florida, Katherine "Katie" Cardella (Bernard) of Schenectady, and Dennis Richards of Indiana. He is also survived by daughter Tracey Leonetti (Peter); son Bryon Richards (Stephanie); and their mother, Nancy Richards (Wedenbine); as well as his beloved grandchildren, Tyler, Ryan, and Hayley. Bill was named class of 1963's "Most Likely to Succeed" at Philip Schuyler High School before earning a degree in accounting from Russell Sage College. He made wonderful friends throughout his career from 29 years at Matthew Bender & Co. Inc., then IGC Corp., and N.Y.S. Dept. of Health before retiring in 2014. Bill valued quality time spent boating and fishing on Lake George with his family. He especially enjoyed sharing his love of history, classic movies, fishing, and Yankee baseball with his children. In recent years, his love of history turned toward researching his own family history with his daughters. The family would like to thank Dr. Schumacher of Capital District Renal Physicians and Dr. Sullenberger of Capital Cardiology Associates, in addition to the nursing team at Albany Regional Kidney Center, for their continuous care and support. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Saturday, January 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Mary's of the Nativity, 26 Church St., Nassau, N.Y. A memorial Mass will follow at 12 p.m. Bill had immense gratitude for the help, expedience, and expertise of the local Nassau Ambulance squad and asked that any memorial contributions be made to: Nassau Ambulance, 498 McClellan Rd, P.O. Box 757, Nassau, NY 12123.







