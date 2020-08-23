1/1
William Robert Malloy
1962 - 2020
Malloy, William Robert PITTSFIELD, Mass. William Robert Malloy passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2020, while hiking his favorite trail at Mount Greylock in Massachusetts. Billy was born in the Bronx on August 10, 1962, to loving parents, William H. and Patricia A. (O'Leary) Malloy. Billy graduated from Shenendehowa High School in 1980, ranking 29th in a class of 737. After graduation, he went to Penn State and studied engineering and later went to work for Bovis Engineering Ltd, where he became vice president. Billy loved to learn and was dedicated to finding out truths that most of us would push away from our minds. His thirst for knowledge sent him back to school and he received a master's degree in finance from R.P.I. and became a proud member of MENSA and the Prometheus Society. In his 50's he authored a book called The Philosopher King. His humor was uniquely his and he was faithful to his friends and loved ones. He spent time with friends hiking and skiing. For a few years he was a ski instructor at Jiminy Peak. Along with his mother, Billy is survived by his sisters, Patty (Jackie) Ross and Peggy Malloy; his brother Bob (Robin) Malloy; former wife and best friend, Carol Malloy; three stepsons; and six loving nieces and nephews, four aunts and nine cousins. Billy was predeceased by his father, William H. Malloy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Rick Lesser in the Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2001 US 9, Round Lake on Friday, August 28, at 10 a.m. Calling hours will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. prior to the Mass. We'd like to extend our thanks to the Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue and suggest in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue Team, Michael Comeau President, 16 Newark St., Adams, MA, 01220. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Billy's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
09:00 - 09:45 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
