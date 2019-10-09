|
Roberts, William "Bill" SCHODACK William "Bill" Roberts, 61, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home on Monday, October 7, 2019. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Raymond and Eva Roberts. Bill was raised in Rensselaer and attended the Rensselaer Public Schools. He was employed as a painter with the Local #201 in Albany. Bill was a true artist, from painting to carpentry he could do it all. He was an avid martial artist earning the rank of fifth dan black belt in Shukokai Karate. Bill was a sensei at many dojos in the area and taught countless children and adults the art of Karate. He loved the outdoors, especially at his camp in Schroon River, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing and enjoying the wildlife. Bill's greatest joy in life was cooking and spending time with his family, there was always a pot of food for everyone to enjoy. He will be dearly missed by his canine companions, Major, Sprocket and Tinkerbell who he loved to take to the lake swimming. Bill is survived by his wife, Sharon M. (Bond) Roberts; his children, Jeremiah (Erica Carpinello) Roberts and Amanda Roberts; his grandson, Sean Patrick McCauley; his siblings, Patricia (The late David) Jackson, Donna (the late John) Burnham, Wayne (Dawn) Roberts and Deborah (Kenneth) Kannes. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Doris Roberts and his brother-in-law, Fred Clark. Bill is also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Raymond H. Roberts, Marilyn Keneston, Joan Clark, Carol (Robert) Goldberg, Thomas Roberts, Darlene Roberts, James Roberts and Ronald Roberts. The family would like to thank Bill's niece Sara Beth Bollman for the wonderful care she gave Bill throughout his illness, always being by his side; as well as Shirley Roberts and Deborah Kannes. Calling hours for Bill will be held on Thursday, October 10, from 4 - 7 p.m. in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. A memorial service will begin at the conclusion of calling hours at 7 p.m. Those wishing to remember Bill in a special way may make memorial contributions in his name to Rensselaer County Hospice, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY, 12144 or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 9, 2019