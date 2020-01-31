Hilton, William Roger ALBANY William Roger Hilton, 43, entered eternal life on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at home. Born in Albany, he was the beloved son of Jacqueline Craft Hilton and the late Edward L. Hilton Sr. William was an avid New York Giants fan, and enjoyed video games. He was the dear brother of Edward L. Hilton Jr., and is survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives are invited to visit with his family on Monday, February 3, from 12 to 1 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. A prayer service will begin at 1 p.m. The Rite of Committal will be held in Calvary Cemetery immediately following the prayer service. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 31, 2020