Dale, William S. Sr. BALLSTON LAKE William S. Dale Sr., 89, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Born in Peekskill, N.Y., William was the son of the late John Dale and Mary (Ferris) Dale. William was the devoted husband to Ruth A. Dale. They were happily married for 66 years. William was a hard working man, never missing a day of work in his 35 years with N.Y. Telephone. He enjoyed traveling, spending many winters in Naples, Fla., cruising, cross country trips, camping and boating on Ballston Lake. Above all, he loved spending time with his loving family. William is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Dale; daughters, Sharon (David) Pagnanella and Donna Marie Dale; grandchildren, Andrea (William) Bily and Rhonda (Teddy) Milisis; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Kaelyn Ann; and sisters, Dorothy Scheuing and Barbara Squires. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. William was predeceased by his son, William S. Dale Jr.; and his siblings, Butch, John and Mary. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 8, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road (Rte. 2), Watervliet. A service will follow at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 5, 2020