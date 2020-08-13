Schraa, William DELMAR William "Bill" Schraa III, 90, died on August 11, 2020, in Albany. Born on November 8, 1929, in Albany, he was the son of the late William Schraa Jr. and Kathryn E. Pfaff Schraa. A lifelong resident of Delmar, he was educated in the Bethlehem Central School District, Clarkson and Siena Colleges. After service in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, he became a land surveyor for Edward W. Boutelle & Son in Delmar, where he was employed for 40 years. This was followed by employment in the Town of Bethlehem Engineering Department until his retirement in 1996. Bill was a very active, lifelong member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church of Delmar. He served as a Sunday School teacher, youth leader, lay eucharistic minister, vestryman for 12 years, clerk of the vestry for 12 years, warden for 18 years, assistant treasurer for 11 years and treasurer for 14 years. Bill was a member of the N. A. Blanchard American Legion Post 1040, Bethlehem Second Milers, Bethlehem Masonic Lodge No.85, F&AM, a volunteer with Cub Scouts, Bethlehem Tomboys and Town of Bethlehem Senior Services. He was also a charter member, director and officer of Eastern New York Society of Land Surveyors, as well as charter and honorary member of New York State Association of Professional Land Surveyors. He was married for over 42 years to the late Elizabeth "Liz" Ann Tulley of Theresa N.Y. (Jefferson County) who died in 1998. Bill was also predeceased by a son, Jeffrey A. Schraa (Diane Hansen of Elbridge, N.Y.); and a daughter, Kathryn A. Calvagno (Anthony) of Delmar. He is survived by three beloved grandchildren: Tera Schraa Barger (Bryon) of Glenmont, Amanda Calvagno Catalfamo (Dominic) of Middletown, Del. and Shawn Calvagno (Kimberly) of Lino Lakes, Minn.; and great-grandchildren, David Barger, Anthony and Lillian Catalfamo and Reese Calvagno. Special thanks to the thoughtful compassionate staff at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center, and St. Peter's Hospital, especially the ER and fifth floor McCauley. A memorial service for his immediate family only will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 14, in St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, followed by inurnment in the church's Elizabeth A. Schraa Memorial Columbarium. The service may be viewed on Facebook Live. The link is available on the church website: ststephensdelmar.org
In remembrance of Bill, those that wish may make contributions to St. Stephen's Church Memorial Fund or The American Cancer Society
.