Seigle, William "Bob" DELMAR William "Bob" Seigle passed away May 9, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany after a short illness just three weeks shy of his 95th birthday. Bob was born in New York City on June 1, 1925, to Elizabeth and William Seigle. His father was chairman of the board and vice president of Johns-Manville, a Dow 30 company. Bob was a World War II Army veteran stationed in Saipan. In 1945 he received his engineering degree from the University of Virginia. He worked for General Electric in Schenectady and New Hartford as a mechanical engineer and computer programmer. He also directed some very important government contracts. He was a member of ASME International for over 50 years. He also is credited with many patents for General Electric. Bob loved sailing, photography and oil painting. He cruised the Atlantic Seaboard, Great Lakes and the Bahamas. He sailed solo to Florida after his first wife, Mary King, died. In late retirement he was photographer for the Seniors in Motion exercise class in Delmar. He enjoyed painting seascapes, mountains and the Adirondack area. Most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren and helping family, friends and neighbors. He would drop everything to help with computer and home related problems and would even snowplow his neighbors' driveways into his late 80's. Bob is survived by his wife, Shirley; his three daughters, Wendy, Beth and Leigh; and his son, William. He is also survived by his stepchildren, David, Janet, Ted and Richard. He was predeceased by his brother Alan who received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star in World War II; and three sisters, Bruze, Gene and Courtney. Bob was such a good, kind and generous man who never complained. He always saw the positive in everything and everyone. We all miss him very much. Services were held privately at the convenience of the family.