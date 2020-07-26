1/1
William "Bob" Seigle
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Seigle, William "Bob" DELMAR William "Bob" Seigle passed away May 9, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany after a short illness just three weeks shy of his 95th birthday. Bob was born in New York City on June 1, 1925, to Elizabeth and William Seigle. His father was chairman of the board and vice president of Johns-Manville, a Dow 30 company. Bob was a World War II Army veteran stationed in Saipan. In 1945 he received his engineering degree from the University of Virginia. He worked for General Electric in Schenectady and New Hartford as a mechanical engineer and computer programmer. He also directed some very important government contracts. He was a member of ASME International for over 50 years. He also is credited with many patents for General Electric. Bob loved sailing, photography and oil painting. He cruised the Atlantic Seaboard, Great Lakes and the Bahamas. He sailed solo to Florida after his first wife, Mary King, died. In late retirement he was photographer for the Seniors in Motion exercise class in Delmar. He enjoyed painting seascapes, mountains and the Adirondack area. Most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren and helping family, friends and neighbors. He would drop everything to help with computer and home related problems and would even snowplow his neighbors' driveways into his late 80's. Bob is survived by his wife, Shirley; his three daughters, Wendy, Beth and Leigh; and his son, William. He is also survived by his stepchildren, David, Janet, Ted and Richard. He was predeceased by his brother Alan who received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star in World War II; and three sisters, Bruze, Gene and Courtney. Bob was such a good, kind and generous man who never complained. He always saw the positive in everything and everyone. We all miss him very much. Services were held privately at the convenience of the family. applebeefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY 12054
518- 439-2715
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved