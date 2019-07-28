Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY View Map Funeral 9:30 AM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. Pius X Church 23 Crumitie Road Loudonville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Szostak, William LATHAM William Szostak passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 59 years of age. William, the son of the late Edward and Blanche (Brennan) Szostak, was born on October 9, 1959. His battle is now over as he fought for 1279 days to overcome a traumatic brain injury caused by being hit by a bus. William was a retired Green Island Firefighter, EMS Coordinator and past union president of the Green Island Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 3418. He loved his job serving and assisting the community from senior citizens to small children and loved being referred to as "Fireman Bill". He further served his community as a member of the Mohawk Ambulance Service, working on his days off from the firehouse. He never said no to community service and enjoyed his involvement with St. Joseph's Youth Ministries, the Boy Scouts, the Girl Scouts and the Green Island Little League. He was a communicant of St. Pius X Church in Loudonville. William is survived by his loving wife, Marybeth (Watson) Szostak to whom he was married for 34 years and knew for more than 43 years; his much loved daughters, Beth (Felix) and Christina (Devin); his cherished and much missed son, the late Joshua William, to whom he is now rejoined; his beloved companions, Guinness and Chloe all of Latham; his siblings, in-laws, nieces and nephews. William was all about family and enjoyed being involved in the lives of his children and their activities, travel and crazy outings. Before his passing William hoped to express his deep appreciation and offer his heartfelt thanks to all of his family and friends who reached out to him through their visits, text messages and e-mails. He further wished for his "right hand man" and "partner in crime", Jack, to know how much he appreciated the rides to his doctor's appointments and all that he did to assist Marybeth, Beth and Christina with the many things that he could no longer do. William's funeral will begin on Tuesday, July 30, at 9:30 a.m. in the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway and will then proceed to St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Road in Loudonville where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. by the Reverend James Walsh, pastor. The Rite of Committal and interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. Friends and members of the Green Island Fire Department, active and retired, are invited to attend and may also visit with William's family on Monday, July 29, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Donations, in William's memory, may be made to the International Association of Firefighters Foundation, 1750 New York Ave NW, Suite 300, Washington, DC, 20006, The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204 or the Green Island Food Pantry, 20 Clinton Street, Green Island, NY 12183. To leave a sympathy message or for driving directions visit







