Thomas, William "Bill" VOORHEESVILLE William "Bill" Thomas, age 68, moved on to his happy place on October 29, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Herb and Hazel Thomas. Bill leaves behind his loving wife of 47 years, Roxanne; and his much beloved son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Lindsay; as well as four precious grandchildren, Lena, Evan, Clara and Emmylou. In addition to his immediate family, he leaves behind his dear siblings and their spouses, Barb (Bill) Sumner and Paul (Kim) Thomas and their daughters. Bill encouraged the rebel in all of us. Behind a gruff exterior, he had a kind heart that just wore out. The family wishes to thank Albany County E.M.S., Albany Medical Center staff, Reilly and Son Funeral Home, the Centre Street Pub and all the friends and associates of Bill and his family for their help and kindness through these difficult days. It was Bill's decision that there be no services. Please join Bill's family in a celebration of life at the Centre Street Pub, 308 Union St., Schenectady on Sunday, December 1, from 12 to 4 p.m. Casual attire, please. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 10, 2019