O'Brien, William Thomas AVERILL PARK William Thomas O'Brien, 75, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, with his loving family by his side. William was the son of the late George and Helen O'Brien. William was the devoted husband to June O'Brien; they were married 52 years. Bill was Navy Vietnam War veteran. Bill is survived by his son, Shannon L. (Jessica) O'Brien; his granddaughter, Macy Mauve O'Brien; and many nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by his siblings, George O'Brien, Robert O'Brien, and Helen LaFernier. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Sunday, March 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Clare's Church on Monday, March 18, at 9 a.m. Interment will immediately follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123 or https://donate3.cancer.org. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
