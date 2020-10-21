1/1
William Thomas Pleat
Pleat, William Thomas WYNANTSKILL On October 19, 2020, William Pleat of Wynantskill passed away. Bill was a former resident of Albany and was the son of the late Thomas and Patricia Pleat of Albany. He was also the brother of John Pleat and Mary Jude Pleat. His wife is Mary Jo Ahern Pleat of Troy; and he has a daughter Dr. Rebecca Pleat. Bill was a graduate of Cardinal McCloskey Memorial High School and The College of Saint Rose. Bill was also retired from the Army after 27 years of service. Bill served in Vietnam with the 25th Infantry Division and the 1st Air Cavalry Division (Airmobile). Bill was also a life member of the 25th Infantry Division Association, South Atlantic States Chapter of the 25th Infantry Division, 1st Cavalry Division Association and St. Andrew's Society of Schenectady. Bill's family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff of Ellis Hospital, St. Peter's Hospital, and Pathways Rehabilitation Center. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bill's family on Thursday, October 22, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. A service honoring Bill's life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. The Rite of interment with full military honors will follow the service at 1 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. To leave Bill's family a message on their guestbook, obtain directions, or to view other helpful services, please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com








MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
McVeigh Funeral Home
OCT
22
Service
11:00 AM
McVeigh Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
