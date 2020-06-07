Coons, William W. NORTH GREENBUSH William W. Coons died on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Watson and Elizabeth (Smith) Coons. William was a heavy equipment mechanic for the former Norton Company in Watervliet where he retired in 1986 after 29 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He is survived by his wife Therese (Fahey) Coons; his children, Robert and Kenneth Coons and Kathleen (David) Hepfinger; his grandchildren, Amanda Hepfinger, Kasie (Ross) Batty, Jacob Hepfinger, Krista, Kyle and Jeremy Coons and Rebecca Dail. William is also survived by his sister Phyllis Kearbey, 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Mildred White, Lillian Reed and Shirley Smith. All services for William will be private In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local food bank.