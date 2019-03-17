Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Waite, William "Billy" TROY Billy Waite, 60 of Troy, entered into eternal life on Sunday, March 10, 2019, in his home. Born in Troy, Billy was the son of the late Mildred O'Brien and Gerald Waite. He was also predeceased by his sister, Delores "Dodie" Perrott-Everitt, and many other friends. Billy was a well-known man in Troy and took pride in knowing many people, always remembering the smallest of details about them. Billy was a helper - no matter who or what was at hand - he was there. Billy had a love for playing bingo and going to nights at the races. Billy loved to have pizza parties, enjoyed playing with the children in his life, going to camp during summer, playing with his dogs, telling jokes and just being a social butterfly. In past years, you could find Billy at the local bar having his Pepsi and just taking life in. Billy lived at home with his nephew, Rab Everitt Sr., and his great-niece, Lela M. Perrott, where he spent most of his time surrounded by family. Every year, Billy was up early to volunteer for the set-up of the Turkey Trot in Troy and had done so for many years. He also helped set up the Friehofer's Run for Women each year. He was a common attendant at the local neighborhood watch meetings and knew everything that was going on in his community. Billy always looked out for everyone. He was a kind soul and a great man that touched the lives of many. Billy is survived by his siblings, Janette Perrott of Troy, Ralph "Rip" Perrott of St. Petersburg, Fla., Margaret Schultz of Cohoes, and Louis Perrott of New York. In addition to his siblings, he is also survived by many nieces and nephews and friends, old and new. There will be a memorial service on Monday in the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home located at 336 3rd St., Troy between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. In lieu of floral arrangements, the family asks for donations to be made to the .







336 Third Street

Troy , NY 12180

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.