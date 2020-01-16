Winters, William Wellington GRETNA, La. William Wellington "Bill" Winters, son of Cecil and Katherine Winters, sadly passed away on December 31, 2019, aged 79. He grew up in Colonie alongside his three siblings, Katherine, Barbara and Robert. As a child he enjoyed being outside and was wild with curiosity. At 17 years old he finished High School and joined the U.S. Navy where he rose steadily to become a Master Chief Engineman. He took part in many major projects including SeaLab in the 1960's and served with distinction in Vietnam. In the early 1970's Bill and his family moved to Gretna, La. for his work with the Diving Company, he then returned to the U.S. Navy before finally retiring in 1990. He spent the last 30 years of his life enjoying his hobbies which included intricate wood carving and car restoration. Bill was also known for knowing a lot about a lot and was always first to offer an opinion regarding current affairs. Another of his favourite pastimes was to travel to England and spend time with his daughter (Jacqueline), son-in-law (Jerry) and two grandchildren (Maddie and George) who he affectionately referred to as "Bonnie and Clyde." He will be very sadly missed by all of his family, friends and all who knew him. The funeral will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, a time and date has yet to be confirmed.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 16, 2020