Reinisch, William Wenzl Jr. ALBANY William Wenzl Reinisch Jr., age 62 of Albany, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019. He was born in Poughkeepsie on June 11, 1956, to the late, William W. Sr. and Natalie Tomasone Reinisch.The oldest of six boys, Bill grew up in Berne where he graduated high school and then attended Schenectady County Community College and The College of Saint Rose. Bill had an adventurous life. He had a lifelong passion for all sports. Bill had many accomplishments in his lifetime, but he was most proud of his children. He adored and admired his family, and was a loyal friend to many. He will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched. He is survived by his son Brian Reinisch, daughter Amy (Geoffrey) Strack and grandson Nolan Strack of Lake Placid, and daughter Kendall Reinisch of Scranton, Pa.; his five brothers, James (Debra), Joseph (Virginia), Thomas (Cathy), Peter (Monica) and Paul (Melissa) Reinisch; his loving companion, Brenda Davis of Scranton; his nieces, Sara, Jessica, Lindsay, Angelina, Emma, Sydney and Natalie and nephews, Jason, Ben, Jacob, and Cooper. He was predeceased by a son, William. A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Sunday, February 17, between 2-5 p.m. at the Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Dept. Banquet Hall, 550 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville. In lieu of flowers, a Memorial Scholarship Fund was established in Bill's name. Donations may be mailed to BKW Boosters c/o Michael Puzulis, 1707 Thatcher Park Rd, East Berne, NY, 12059. Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 125 North Main Avenue, Scranton. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave an online condolence.



125 North Main Avenue

Scranton , PA 18504

