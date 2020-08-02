1/
William White Hubbard
Hubbard, William White GUILDERLAND William White Hubbard, 87, formerly of Guilderland, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes. Born in Watertown, N.Y., William was the son of the late Harold and Gertrude (White) Hubbard. He was the devoted husband of 58 years to Bernice (Ahl) Hubbard, who survives. William received his education from Syracuse University, where he earned a bachelor's degree. He was a resident of Guilderland for most of his life and worked as a commercial artist for various businesses in the Capital District. William loved hiking and camping in the Adirondacks. He also enjoyed building and flying model airplanes, a hobby he developed later in life. In addition to his wife, Bernice, William is survived by his daughter, Susan White Heston; and his son, John William Hubbard. There will be no calling hours. Interment will take place in Memory Gardens, Colonie. The family will plan a celebration of life for a later date. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
