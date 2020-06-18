Willie Arnold Holmes
Holmes, Willie Arnold ALBANY Willie Arnold Holmes, age 56, passed away unexpectedly on June 13, 2020. Arnold is survived by his parents, Willie and Virginia (Plowden) Holmes of Troy; two brothers, Dannie (Kim) Holmes of Omana, Neb. and Russell (Phyllis) Holmes of Charlotte, N.C.; and one sister, Ava Maria Holmes of Troy. Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 19, from 10 -11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Elmwood Hill Cemetery in Troy. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 18, 2020.
