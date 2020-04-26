Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Sherman. View Sign Service Information Garland Bros Funeral Home 75 Clinton Ave Albany , NY 12210 (518)-434-3887 Send Flowers Obituary

Sherman, Willie LOUDONVILLE Willie Sherman, 85 of Loudonville, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at home with his loving wife and grandson by his side. Born in Wetumpka, Ala. on July 25, 1934, he was the son of the late Peter and Hattie Sherman. A truly selfless and caring individual, Willie was a longtime employee (55 years) of the Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany, where he worked in a wide range of positions in security, nursing, and transportation. He took great pride in being a provider and he was deeply passionate about service, often remarking privately that "part of being a good person is about helping others." Willie never waited for others to be loving, giving, or compassionate. He always chose to lead the way. Whether it was working in his yard or taking care of his patients at work, he was professional to his core and he loved people. Bringing smiles to the faces of those around him brought him great joy and his spirit will live forever within the many people whose lives he touched. Willie is survived by his wife of 62 years, Eloise Sherman; his beloved daughters, Lovell Sherman of Blacklick, Ohio and Willette McKinnon of Columbus, Ohio; grandson Viamonte Sherman of Loudonville; granddaughters, Jasmine McKinnon and Quiana McKinnon of Columbus, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Kirk and Korinn of Columbus, Ohio; siblings, Viola Tillman of Louisville, Ky., Millie Gibson of Selkirk, Henry Sherman and Alene Sherman of Albany; and also several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews. Due to the limitations of coronavirus, there will be a private ceremony for immediate family, and memorial services will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in the Memory Gardens Cemetery, Albany. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Union Missionary Baptist Church, 3 Morton Ave., Albany, NY, 12202. Cards and acknowledgments may be mailed to 13 Joy Dr., Loudonville, NY, 12211. For online condolences, please visit







