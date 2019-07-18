Tune, Willie Jr. ALBANY Willie Tune Jr., 93, departed this life peacefully after a long illness on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the V.A. Hospital. Born in Halifax,Va. he was the son of the late Willie Tune and Jerline Tune. Willie worked for local 190 for over 30 years before retiring. Willie was preceded in death by wife Queen A. Tune; daughter Carolyn E. Tune; and brothers, James, Emmett and Joseph Tune.Willie leaves to cherish his memory one sister Geraldine Thompson; sons, Floyd (Angela) Tune, Douglas (Hazel) Tune and Lawrence L.Tune; and sisters-in-law, Rose Tune and Pearl Tune Owens. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, grandkids, great-grandkids and friends. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the V.A. Hospital for the extraordinary care and compassion they gave to Willie throughout his illness. Funeral services for Willie will be held on Monday, July 22, at 11 a.m. in the Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 58 Alexander St., Albany. A calling hour will be held from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Willie's memory to the V.A, Hospital. To leave a message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 18, 2019