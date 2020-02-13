|
Warburton, Willis "Wally" Jr. EAST GREENBUSH Willis "Wally" Warburton Jr., 76, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Riverside nursing home. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Willis C. Warburton Sr. and Mary Cordial Warburton. He attended St. John's Academy and later graduated from Hudson Valley Community College. From there, he joined Local #83 in 1965 working for Tougher Industries for over 40 years going on to become their vice president. He also served as president of both the JATC and SMACNA devoting much of his life to making the sheet metal industry better and stronger. Wally enjoyed golfing, racing stock cars at Lebanon Valley and other racetracks and spending time with family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an infant brother, Bobby Warburton. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Shirley Corellis Warburton; sons, Richard (Dana) Warburton and William "Bill" (Brenda) Warburton; granddaughters, Audrey and Grace Warburton; sisters, Sue Ellen (Paul) Iula, and Mary Joy; brothers, Ned (Kit) Warburton, and Robbie (Karen) Warburton; and former daughter-in-law Lori Warburton. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. At Wally's request, there will be no services. Contributions in Wally's name may be made to the Local #83 apprentice school program, 900 Commerce Dr, Clifton Park, NY, 12065 or , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 13, 2020