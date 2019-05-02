Graves, Willow Jesse Sr. ALBANY Willow J. Graves was born on December 20, 1924, in Marion, S.C. to the late Abraham and Addie Graves. He departed this life on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Albany Medical Center in Albany. Willow grew up and went to school in Marion. He was the husband of the late Lillie Mae Ward Smith. In later years, he relocated to Albany. He was the father of Sharon, Willow Jr., Melissa, Abraham, Derrick (deceased), James, Jimmy, Charles (deceased), Deborah (deceased), Patsy, Donald, Edith and Bernie Mae. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in October 1943 and received an honorable discharge in February 1945. He was World War II veteran. In his later years, along with other World War II veterans, he was afforded the opportunity to fly to Washington, D.C. to visit the World War II Memorial. (The Leatherstocking Honor Flight is the Capital Region's longest continuously operating non-profit organization that flies veterans to Washington, D.C. to experience their memorials at no cost to them.) At an early age he was a minister of the gospel. He also served in pastoral ministry. He ministered and preached the word of God in Albany as well as other places. He worked full-time for Denoyer Chevrolet. He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Sharon (Johnny), Willow Jr. (Sandra), Melissa (Galla), Abraham, James (Sheena), Jimmy, Patsy, Donald, Edith and Bernie Mae. He also leaves to cherish his memory a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 2, 2019