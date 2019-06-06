Wilma Cadan

Cadan, Wilma ALBANY Wilma Cadan passed peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, surrounded by her beloved daughter, Sandra Jaffe, and cherished granddaughter, Derika Rosenthal. She lived a long and courageous life surrounded by friends and family. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 3, 1928, to Clara and Samuel Ziegler. Wilma always had a great sense of humor, generous spirit, and irrepressible zest for life. She thrived on seeing other people enjoy life and being happy. Wilma is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra Jaffe and George Anastazi of South Whitehall, Pa.; and granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Derika and Philip Rosenthal of New York, N.Y. A graveside funeral service will be held in the Beth Emeth Cemetery,Turner Lane in Loudonville at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 6. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the . For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit, levinememorialchapel.com

Published in Albany Times Union on June 6, 2019
