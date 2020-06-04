DuFour, Wilma J. "Billie" RENSSELAER Wilma J. "Billie" Wendell DuFour, beloved wife of the late Raymond A. DuFour Sr., died on Tuesday, June, 2, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany with her loving family at her side. Born in Wynantskill, she was the daughter of the late Chester Sr. and Jessie Horton Wendell. Survivors include her son, Raymond DuFour Jr. (Patricia); and grandson, Chester DuFour. She was predeceased by her sisters, Mae and Patricia Wendell, Beatrice Miller, Betty Catlin, Jennette Goyer, Joan Pyszkowski, and Barbara Breault; and her brother, Chester Wendell Jr. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. As per Billie's wishes, the funeral and memorial Mass will be private. She will be laid to rest with her late beloved husband, Raymond Sr. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Wilma J. DuFour to the La Salle Institute Building Fund, 174 Williams Road, Troy, NY, 12180. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.