Spoor, Wilma "Sally" RAVENA Wilma E. "Sally" Spoor, 79, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was the daughter of the late Bill and Ruth Winnifred Toll. Sally lived in Ravena until 2015 when she moved to Oregon to be with her family. Sally was a 1958 graduate and cheerleader of Fruitland High School. Sally will be remembered as the smiling face behind the lunch and deli counter at the former Star Market in Ravena. She enjoyed her flower gardening at her log home that her beloved husband, George, built. Survivors include her children, William "Bud" Darlington, David "Butch" Darlington, Barbara Thompson, Gregory (Liah) Darlington, Theresa Bulmer, Newton "Skip" (Beth) Spoor, Richard (Walton) Spoor, James Spoor, Elizabeth Spoor and Diane Troilo; sisters, Patricia Cuthbert and Ruth (Toots) Morris; brother, David (Butch) Toll; 22 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Sally was predeceased by her husband George Spoor; brothers, Edwin (Sonny) Toll and Casey (Joe) Toll; and sister, Rosalie (Zeke) Silva. A memorial service for Sally will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, in the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena. Friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service starting at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider a donation in memory of Sally to Community Hospice of Albany, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY, 12205.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 7, 2019