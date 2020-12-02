Miner, Wilmer Gerald "Jerry" LOUDONVILLE Wilmer Gerald Miner, "Jerry," peacefully entered into eternal life on November 30, 2020, at his home in the presence of his loving family. On April 7, 1931, he was the first-born son to Wilmer Nelson Miner and Victoria Vivian Racette. He was raised with his three sisters, Mary, Terri, and Maureen, and four brothers, Rudolph, Jerome (deceased), Roger, and Roman in Redford. He was a graduate of Sallaz Academy, the Plattsburgh Business Institute, and Harlem Valley State Hospital School of Nursing. On August 27, 1955, he married Marceline Rita Menard, daughter of Bernard Joseph Menard and Marie Adele Arquette, at St. Anne's Church in Mooers Forks, N.Y. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in August. They had six children: Jeffrey Gerald (Michelle), Jolene (Jim Dirolf), Bryan Clarence (Kimmie), Gail Marie, Robert James, and Victoria (Alan Michaels). He cherished his 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and is survived by dozens of nieces and nephews. Jerry served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War at the Prisoner of War Command Headquarters in Pusan, Korea. He continued his dedication to the military in the 109th Air National Guard in Schenectady. He retired in 1990 as a lieutenant colonel after his 24-year career. He was groundbreaking in his vocation as a nurse anesthetist, having graduated from Albany Medical College Nurse Anesthetist Program. He was employed at the V.A. Hospital in Albany where he served as associate director of the School of Anesthesia for 17 years. Jerry and Rita have been active members of St. Pius X Church in Loudonville. He served as a lay communicant and volunteered in the confirmation preparation program. He enjoyed dancing, especially square dancing. He was a past president of the Colonie Elks and Does Square Dance Club. He was a 30-plus year member of the Colonie Elks and a 71-year member of third degree Knights of Columbus. Upon retirement, Jerry and Rita wintered at their home in North Fort Myers, Fla. with extended family and many friends. Their summers were spent between their home in Loudonville and their beloved old farmhouse in Redford, where they stayed close to their roots. Jerry was an avid trout fisherman and fondly recalled fishing trips with his sons, his niece Gemma and her husband Dennis. He was an accomplished gardener; his knowledge of and respect for nature were unparalleled. He will always be known as the original tree hugger! His grandkids will forever remember rides on "the mule" at the farmhouse and picking raspberries with Papa. His greatest joy was gathering with family and friends- he was instrumental in starting the annual family reunion over 30 years ago, where four generations are now represented. His family is very grateful for the loving care of Joe, Nick and Eileen from The Community Hospice. To Father Farano: you have been a blessing to us. He will be laid to rest with military honors in the Assumption of Mary Cemetery in Redford. The funeral service will be private; the family intends to have a memorial service at a later date when we are able to gather to celebrate Jerry's life. Memorial contributions may be given to: Leatherstocking Honor Flight, P.O. Box 621, Cobleskill, NY, 12043; the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208; or The Society for The Propagation of the Faith, Rev. Michael Farano, 40 N. Main Ave., Albany, NY, 12203.