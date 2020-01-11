Sumner, Wilson LINCOLN, Mass. On Sunday, January 5, 2020, Wilson Sumner died peacefully at Lincoln Commons with family at his side. Wilson was born in Glens Falls in 1926. He was the son of Alice and Walter Sumner. He came to Albany as a youngster and graduated from Albany High School. After serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II, he graduated from Siena College in Loudonville. While in high school, Wilson was taught to play the bells at St. Peter's Episcopal Church on lower State St. in downtown Albany. He played the bells weekly before and after his military service. He married his high school sweetheart, Cherry, in 1949 while attending Siena. They had three loving children, Susan (John) Stengrevics, Steven (Vicki) Sumner, and Bruce (Ellen) Sumner. Also eight beautiful grandchildren, Alex, Eric, and Krista Stengrevics,; Lauren, Brooke and Blaire Sumner; and Kaitlin and Michele Sumner; and one lovely great-granddaughter, Amelia. Wilson held several administrative positions in various departments of N.Y. State, last and longest with the Civil Service Department. Wilson was a past president of the Aurania Club of Albany, where he and Cherry spent many happy years and made many long lasting friends. Wilson moved to Lincoln, Mass. after living in Albany. A memorial service will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CareGroup Parmenter HomeCare & Hospice, Inc., One Arsenal Marketplace, Watertown, MA 02472. For his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 11, 2020