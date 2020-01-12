|
|
Chan, Wing Chun COHOES Wing Chung Chan, 92 of Cohoes, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020, at the Eddy Village Green. He was born in Canton, China, on April 4, 1927. Mr. Chan married Rose Lam in 1956, and they had five daughters that were born in Hong Kong. Wing and Rose worked hard and gave up their lives in Hong Kong to move to America in 1968, where they could give their girls a better life with unlimited opportunities. He dedicated his entire life to his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. Wing enjoyed delicious food and loved to cook for his family and friends. He was a chef, employed by Jack's Chinese Restaurant in Albany for many years before retirement. Survivors include his loving daughters, Sally (Bruce) Foster of Cohoes, Cathy (David) Yates of Florida, Lucy (Peter) Nalin of Minnesota, Vivian (Frank) Healy of Castleton-on-Hudson, and Lois (Tom) Oliver of Wynantskill. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren, Phillip, Jennifer, Kyle, Ansel, Emma, Kelly Jordan, Emily, and Audrey. He was especially fond of his great-grandson, Jonathan. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday, January 15, from 3-5 p.m. at Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Wing's name may be made to the Eddy Village Green House #22 resident's account. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 12, 2020