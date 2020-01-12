Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wing Chan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wing Chun Chan


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Wing Chun Chan Obituary
Chan, Wing Chun COHOES Wing Chung Chan, 92 of Cohoes, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020, at the Eddy Village Green. He was born in Canton, China, on April 4, 1927. Mr. Chan married Rose Lam in 1956, and they had five daughters that were born in Hong Kong. Wing and Rose worked hard and gave up their lives in Hong Kong to move to America in 1968, where they could give their girls a better life with unlimited opportunities. He dedicated his entire life to his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. Wing enjoyed delicious food and loved to cook for his family and friends. He was a chef, employed by Jack's Chinese Restaurant in Albany for many years before retirement. Survivors include his loving daughters, Sally (Bruce) Foster of Cohoes, Cathy (David) Yates of Florida, Lucy (Peter) Nalin of Minnesota, Vivian (Frank) Healy of Castleton-on-Hudson, and Lois (Tom) Oliver of Wynantskill. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren, Phillip, Jennifer, Kyle, Ansel, Emma, Kelly Jordan, Emily, and Audrey. He was especially fond of his great-grandson, Jonathan. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday, January 15, from 3-5 p.m. at Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Wing's name may be made to the Eddy Village Green House #22 resident's account. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wing's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now