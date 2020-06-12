Kuebler, Winifred A. "Winnie" CASTLETON Winifred A. "Winnie" Kuebler, age 77 of Castleton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Born on October 8, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Alice Hoague. She was predeceased by her siblings, Robert Raymond and Lillian Hoague. Winfred worked in many accounting capacities for many companies including Keller construction in Castleton. She enjoyed dining out at restaurants with her husband. She is survived by her husband George F. Kuebler; children, Valerie Haines, Laurie Koehler, James Septer, Mary Damon, Edward Kuebler, Gary Kuebler, Colleen Armlin, and Michele Carey; 15 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held in the Saratoga National Cemetery at a future date. Donations may be made in her memory to a local animal shelter of your choice. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 12, 2020.