Sheehan, Winifred C. ALBANY Winifred "Wynne" (Carlin) Sheehan, 102, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020, in the comfort of her home with her loving family by her side. Born and educated in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Winifred (Holland) Carlin. Wynne worked for Albany County Department of Social Services. She was an active communicant of All Saints Catholic Church (former St. Margaret Mary's) and was a member of the Granny Squares. In recent years, she was involved in many activities at the Beltrone Living Center where she resided, until recently. She was wife of the late, Edward M. Sheehan Sr.; mother of Mary (late Edward) O'Connell, Thomas (late Mary) Sheehan, Daniel (Tara) Sheehan and the late Edward M. Sheehan Jr. and Peter Sheehan; mother-in-law of Ramona and Laurel Sheehan; sister of the late Lillian Maguire and Jack Carlin; grandmother of Erin Zaldastani, Edward M. Sheehan III, Megan Kristiansen, Sean, Seanan Herrick, Brendan O'Connell, Peter A., Matthew, James and Daniel Sheehan; also survived by eight great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Due to the current health restrictions regarding the coronavirus, funeral services will be held privately. A celebration of Wynne's life will take place at a later date. Burial will take place in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Online condolences may be offered to the family at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 2 to May 3, 2020.