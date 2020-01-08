Wellington, Winifred Joy COHOES Winifred Joy Wellington, originating from Brooklyn, N.Y., residing in Cohoes, N.Y. passed away, succumbing to breast cancer following a tremendous fight. Within the days before her passing, Windy was residing at the St. Peter's Hospice Inn, surrounded daily by her immediate family. In the early morning of January 4, 2020, she gently and peacefully transitioned. A memorial service in her honor will be held on the weekend of January 10, at the New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy-Schenectady Road (Route 2) Watervliet, N.Y. The first viewing will be held on Friday, January 10, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., with a second viewing being held on Saturday, January 11, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. A religious ceremony will begin at the same location 2-3 p.m. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 8, 2020