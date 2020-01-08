Winifred Joy Wellington

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winifred Joy Wellington.
Service Information
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY
12189
(518)-272-2824
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Wellington, Winifred Joy COHOES Winifred Joy Wellington, originating from Brooklyn, N.Y., residing in Cohoes, N.Y. passed away, succumbing to breast cancer following a tremendous fight. Within the days before her passing, Windy was residing at the St. Peter's Hospice Inn, surrounded daily by her immediate family. In the early morning of January 4, 2020, she gently and peacefully transitioned. A memorial service in her honor will be held on the weekend of January 10, at the New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy-Schenectady Road (Route 2) Watervliet, N.Y. The first viewing will be held on Friday, January 10, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., with a second viewing being held on Saturday, January 11, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. A religious ceremony will begin at the same location 2-3 p.m. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 8, 2020
bullet Breast Cancer
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.