Huberty, Winifred M. (Slezak) GUILDERLAND Winifred M. Huberty, 87, died on July 1, 2019, as she lived, in peace and grace, surrounded by her family. Winnie was born on January 26, 1932, in Amsterdam to the late William and Mary (Silka) Slezak. She attended St. Stanislaus primary school and graduated from the former Wilbur H. Lynch High School in 1949. She was married on September 23, 1956, to her loving husband, Joseph Huberty, with whom she shared 62 wonderful years. Winnie was trained as a classical pianist. A devotee of Chopin, she gave performances of Chopin's works in Amsterdam, Albany and New York City. Winnie obtained a degree in music education from the Sherwood Music School and taught piano for many years, in Amsterdam, Albany, the Loudonville School, and the Albany Conservatory of Music. She loved sharing her passion for classical music with all of her students - those who were seeking to become professional musicians, as well as those who were studying piano just for the joy of it. Later in life she obtained a B.A. from the University at Albany and began a second career as a Social Studies teacher at St. Joseph's School in Green Island and Columbia High School. Winnie was a natural born teacher, and when she became a grandmother, derived much pleasure from teaching her grandchildren. Winnie lived in Guilderland for 32 years, volunteering for the Guilderland League of Arts, the League of Women Voters, and teaching religion at Christ the King Church where she was a communicant. In 2002, she and her husband Joe moved to Pittsford, N.Y. to be near their daughter, son-in-law and three grandchildren. No longer three hours away, Winnie and Joe derived much joy from being able to be part of the cheering section at their grandchildren's sporting events and school concerts, and cherished being a part of their everyday lives. Winnie's loving and generous heart, always thinking of others before herself, is the legacy she has left with those she touched. She is survived by her husband Joseph Huberty; daughter Gail Glance and son-in-law Laurent Glance; grandchildren, Gregory Glance, John Glance, and Katherine Glance; cousins, Bruce Kay (Joan), Jeanette Sokalski (Chet), and her niece and nephews. Winnie was predeceased by her older sisters, Irene Szurek and Florence Slezak. Visiting hours will be on Friday, July 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Amsterdam Funeral Chapel, 13 Belmont Place. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 13, at 11 a.m. in St. Stanislaus Church, 50 Cornell St., Amsterdam. Donations may be made in Winnie's name to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, 220 Montgomery St., Suite 484, San Francisco, CA, 94104.



