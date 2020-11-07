1/
Winifred Musella
Musella, Winifred DELRAY BEACH, Fla. Winifred Musella passed away on October 30, 2020, while under hospice care in Boynton Beach, Fla. after a short illness. Winnie was born in Albany, where as a teenager she would meet her future husband and soulmate Carmen raising their five children in the Capital District. After the children had grown, she worked for a time in the library at Bell Top School where she made many friends and had many fond memories. Retiring in Delray Beach, Fla. she remained active in her church and enjoyed playing tennis well into her 70's. Predeceased by her husband Carmen, Winnie leaves behind her daughters, Donna, Linda and Debra; sons, Robert and Michael; along with her dear sister Irene Dolan, 15 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. No service is scheduled at this time.


Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 7, 2020.
