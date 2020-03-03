Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Send Flowers Obituary

Johnson, Winifred P. (Kleinhans) AVERILL PARK Winifred P. (Kleinhans) Johnson, age 80, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by the love of her family on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Winifred was born in Albany on July 12, 1939, and was one of four children born to the late Percy and Ethel (Downey) Kleinhans. Raised in Schodack Landing she was a graduate of Maple Hill High School. In her early years, Winifred was employed by the Fort Orange Paper Company in Castleton-on-Hudson., and later devoted her life to raising her family and tending to her home. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Winifred enjoyed times spent with family, sitting on her porch, gardening and picking berries and traveling. She loved to spend her summers at Assateague State Park in Ocean City, Md. where, with her family, she would enjoy watching the wild horses and times at the beach. She and her husband Len were once the campground's summer hosts. She also enjoyed visiting Florida in the winter and was a great fan of the New York Yankees. Winifred was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Troy. She was the beloved wife for 59 years of Leonard C. Johnson, Sr.; loving mother of Wendy (Mark) Harrington, Sherry (Allen) Patanian, Leonard C. Johnson, Jr. and Valerie (Edmund) McMahon, III; cherished grandmother of Nicole (Alan) Simonian, Eric Patanian, Victoria Harrington, Derek "DJ" McMahon, Maccoy "Mac" McMahon who was the "apple of Nan's eye"; adored great-grandmother of Emery Rose Simonian; sister of Carol (late Martin) O'Hara, Percy (Claudia) Kleinhans, Nancy (Charles) Halvax. Also surviving are her cherished canine companion, Parker as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of New York Oncology and Hematology in Clifton Park and to the Community Hospice for the care and support given to Winfred during her illness. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in St. John's Episcopal Church, 146 First Street, Troy. The Rite of Committal and interment will follow in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Winifred's family on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., at the church, prior to the service. Those wishing to remember Winifred in a special way may send a donation to , Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Visit







