Wilkins, Winnie Viola ALBANY Winnie Viola Wilkins, age 88, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 4, 2020, when the death angel came to visit her at home and quietly took her to eternal reward. She was born in Robinsonville, N.C. on November 8, 1931, to the late and James Ward and Eletha Daniels Ward. She was one of 15 children. She was educated in the Pitt County, North Carolina school system. She was married to the late William Henry Wilkins Sr. and to this union there were nine children born. She was employed at the Albany Medical Center working for 50 years in the positions of diet aide and cashier. She was affectionately known as "Miss Winnie." She retired at the age of 86. She made an impact on everyone she met. She has done her work and God is well pleased! Winnie is survived by her children, Jacqueline Wilkins, Velma Wilkins McAdoo, William Curtis (Kimberly) Wilkins, Vivian Diana (Kirk) Faulkner, Cynthia Tanksley, and William Henry Wilkins Jr.; son-in-law James McAdoo Sr.; and special daughters, Shirley Parsons, Valerie Alexander Moseley and Mary Ann Bebo. Also, survived by 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral viewing hours will be held on July 15, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Albany. Funeral services will be private.